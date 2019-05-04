Clifton J. Johnson departed this life on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was 80, a resident of Los Angeles, CA and native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
