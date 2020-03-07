Guest Book View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Service 7:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Service 12:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Clifton Russell Richardson, 75, peacefully left this world Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home in Greenwell Springs, LA. Clif was a dedicated servant, devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Clif served and defended his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He served his community as the Chairman of the Central Fire Department Board as well as many other community organizations. Clif served as a former Louisiana State Representative and Justice of the Peace. For most of his life he worked as an Electrical Contractor and was the Co-Founder of Rebel Electric, Heating and Air Conditioning. Clif was honored to serve his Lord and his church, being a former Deacon at Lanier Baptist Church and Fellowship Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Central Masonic Lodge and was also a Shriner. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Monday, March 9, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Masonic Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Tuesday, March 10, from 10 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. with burial to follow at Old Zion Hill Baptist Cemetery, Independence with military honors. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dianne Carpenter Richardson; children, Mark Russell "Rooster" Richardson and wife, Jennifer and Robin Richardson Stewart and husband, Elmer; grandchildren, Kyle Russell Richardson and fiancé, Caitlin Lanehart, Ashlyn Richardson Sullivan and husband, Aaron, Kaitlyn Richardson McKenzie and husband, Dustin, Taylor Richardson, Matthew Stewart, Andrew Stewart, and Philip Stewart; great-grandson, Aidan Russell Richardson, and one more great-grandson, Colin James, who is lovingly expected in August; sister, Mary Martello; sister-in-law, Shirley Richardson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, O.C. Russell Richardson and wife, Frances, and Hansbro Overmire and husband, Clarence; siblings, Dorothy "Dot" Basso and husband, Rudolph "Rudy", Jerome Richardson; and brother-in-law, Ned Martello his longtime business partner and co-founder of Rebel Electric. According to Clif's wishes, pallbearers will be "my six strong grandsons to lower me into my grave". Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Montgomery, Carrol Campbell, and Doug Wellbourn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital or M.D. Anderson. A special thank you to the Central City Fire Department, the Central City Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department for their response and care during this difficult time. Please share your condolences at Clifton Russell Richardson, 75, peacefully left this world Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home in Greenwell Springs, LA. 