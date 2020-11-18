1/1
Clifton "BB" Smith Jr.
Clifton "BB" Smith, Jr., entered into eternal rest at his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was a 49 year old native of Baton Rouge; a Baker High School graduate; a Southern University A&M College of Elementary Education graduate; and owner of Busy Bee Lawn Service. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4-6 pm. Survivors include his children, Jewel and Clifton Smith, III; sisters, Esclamonda Fisher, Lydia Hammond (Gary) and Linda Gail Miller (Norman); aunt, Alene Lockett; granddaughter, Reign Julianna Williams; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 18, 2020
Great brother.....always kept us laughing back in school.....Will be missed...
Sean Benton
Classmate
