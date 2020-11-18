Or Copy this URL to Share

Clifton "BB" Smith, Jr., entered into eternal rest at his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was a 49 year old native of Baton Rouge; a Baker High School graduate; a Southern University A&M College of Elementary Education graduate; and owner of Busy Bee Lawn Service. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4-6 pm. Survivors include his children, Jewel and Clifton Smith, III; sisters, Esclamonda Fisher, Lydia Hammond (Gary) and Linda Gail Miller (Norman); aunt, Alene Lockett; granddaughter, Reign Julianna Williams; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

