Dr. Clifton Tate Morris, Jr. passed away on Thursday July 30, 2020, age 90. Clif, a Pediatric Cardiologist in Baton Rouge for 20 years, went on to become an Interventional Radiologist in New Orleans until his retirement. Dedicating his life to the care and service of others, he leaves behind a noble legacy. Clif, known to many as "Pops," was a consummate gentleman, a doting husband and devoted father-testaments to his faith and love of God. And it goes without saying that Pops was a loud-and-proud, lifelong LSU Tiger. Included among his professional achievements: Tulane Medical School graduate, Intern at King's County Hospital, NY, Pediatric Resident at Bellevue Hospital, NY, active Rotarian, Captain and Chief of Pediatrics in the US army in Munich, Germany. He was a member of and chaired numerous medical societies and associations, many honoring him for his distinguished contributions. These accomplishments were eclipsed only by his wondrous 65-year marriage to Eleanor Zeagler Morris. Their love affair and his abiding devotion were the cornerstones of their life together. In addition to his wife, Eleanor, Clif is survived by his six children: Clifton Tate Morris, III (Pam), Katherine Morris Alldredge (Don), Elizabeth Morris Gayle (Richard), James Selser Morris (Lisa), Helen Morris Darling (Dennis), and Susan Morris Glasser (Brian), sixteen grandchildren: Nicole Harper (Guy), Lindsey Sprague (T.J.), Jonathan Ameen (Aldyn), Gip Gayle, Taylor Gayle (Lauren), Myles Morris (Monté), Michelle Larson (Grant), Michael Morris, Martin Morris, Cameron Darling, Carson Darling, Robert Glasser, Katherine Glasser, Elizabeth Glasser, James Glasser and John Glasser, and the next generation of six great grandchildren as well as beloved nieces and nephews. Clif was born in Blytheville, AR to Dr. Clifton Tate Morris, Sr and Florence Gourrier Morris. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. William Morris and sister, Mary Wall. A private funeral mass was held at Our Lady of Mercy Church, officiated by Fr. Cleo Milano and assisted by Bishop Robert Muench. It was followed by a burial at Roselawn Cemetery. Pallbearers were his two sons and four sons-in-law. Clif's family would like to thank the staff at St. James Place for their care during the past year and also give special recognition to his caregivers: Eddie Ross, Mary Ross, Geneva Sanders, Earline Hollins and Vanessa Seals. The family would also like to express their gratitude to Dr. Brian Hathorne, Dr. Joel Silverberg, Dr. Adrian Landry and Dr. Donna Nunnally for their dedicated medical attention and friendship over the many years. It was Clif's lifelong dream that one day Baton Rouge would have its own children's hospital. If you would like to make a donation in his honor, contact Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital Foundation at (225) 765-5951 or at ololrmc.com/ways-to-give/foundation/online-donation
To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.