Clifton T. Brown, 43, of Baton Rouge, LA, departed this life on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Brown Jr. and Dorothy Taylor Brown, and his grandparents. Left to mourn and cherish Clifton's memory are his brothers, Donald Brown (Shirley) (Woodbridge, VA), Otis Brown III (Baton Rouge, LA); his sisters Yvonne Brown and Vanessa Brown (Baton Rouge, LA); his paternal siblings, Loretta Jackson (Dallas, TX), India Quiett (Kevin) (Baton Rouge, LA), and Roderick Pounds (Baton Rouge, LA); his nieces, nephew, and many family members and friends. Homecoming Celebration will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11:00 am at Asbury United Methodist Church, 9296 Beechgrove Rd, Clinton, LA 70722. Visitation will be held at 9:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 30 to May 31, 2019