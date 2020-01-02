Clifton Williams

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Israel Baptist Church
7076 LA-308
Belle Rose, LA
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater Israel Baptist Church
7076 LA-308
Belle Rose, LA
Obituary
Clifton "Bay-Bay" Williams departed this life on Saturday December 21, 2019 at Chateau D'ville Rehab and Retirement in Donaldsonville, LA. He was 74, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Friday January 3, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, Janaury 4, 2020 at Greater Israel Baptist Church, 7076 LA-308, Belle Rose, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
