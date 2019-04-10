Clinell Robertson, age 37, a resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away April 5, 2019. He was employed by Che-Tech Industries. Clinell is survived by his mother Laverne Robertson George (Andre), father Clinell Matthews, twins sons Kyson and Kaden Robertson, wife Crystal Robertson, along with lots of relatives and friends. Clinell will forever be missed but will remain in our hearts. There will be a Celebration of His Life for family and friends at Hall Davis and Son Funeral 9348 Scenic Hwy. Baton Rouge, La., Friday, April 12, 2019. Visitation: 8:00-10:00 a.m. Service 10:00 a.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019