Clint D. Mock, age 38, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on August 14, 2020. Clint was a beloved husband, father, son, grandson, nephew and friend. Clint graduated from Parkview Baptist School and Southeastern Louisiana University. Clint went on to become a CPA, CFO, and CEO, but more importantly, an amazing husband and father. His family was the light of his life. He was their heart, their rock, their provider, their protector, their everything. Clint worked in the film and entertainment procurement and tax credit industries and will be missed by cherished colleagues. He was an exceptional entrepreneur and was instrumental in the film tax credit industry. Clint is survived by his wife, Danielle Couvillion Mock, children Hadlei Caysen Mock, Peyton Rivers Mock, and Avalyn Gray Mock, his parents, Rick and Joan Mock, mother-in-law Cheryl Steckley, his grandmothers Marlene Mock and Norma Bossaller, and aunts and uncles Nancy and Ernie Kelly, Tommy and Diane Mock, Chuck and Cheri Mock, and uncle Ken Bossaller. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Richard E. Mock Jr. and Martin W. Bossaller and his father-in-law, Gary R. Couvillion. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 21st from 11:00 a.m. until services at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, attendance will be limited to 180 people at a time, and all attendees are required to wear appropriate masks. Clint's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who loved and cared for Clint throughout his life. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.