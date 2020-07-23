Clinton Cornell Spriggs was a native of Plaquemine. He passed away Monday July 20, 2020 at 1:19 p m. He was 53 yrs old. He is survived by his wife Ledrika Gales Spriggs, Mother Josie Mae Spriggs, 3 Sisters, 2 Brothers, Mother-in-law Priscilla Gales, 3 special nieces he reared and a host of relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Freddie Spriggs, Jr. Visitation at Roscoe Mortuary from 5-7 Friday July 24, 2020. Religious Service is Saturday July 25, 2020 at 200 PM at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. Interment at Grace memorial Park, Plaquemine.

