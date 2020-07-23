1/
Clinton Cornell Spriggs
Clinton Cornell Spriggs was a native of Plaquemine. He passed away Monday July 20, 2020 at 1:19 p m. He was 53 yrs old. He is survived by his wife Ledrika Gales Spriggs, Mother Josie Mae Spriggs, 3 Sisters, 2 Brothers, Mother-in-law Priscilla Gales, 3 special nieces he reared and a host of relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Freddie Spriggs, Jr. Visitation at Roscoe Mortuary from 5-7 Friday July 24, 2020. Religious Service is Saturday July 25, 2020 at 200 PM at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. Interment at Grace memorial Park, Plaquemine.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Roscoe Mortuary
JUL
25
Service
02:00 PM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-4216
July 23, 2020
I am praying for the family to my god daughter you have our Condolences from your god mother Denise and Marcus
Lydia Dorsey
Family
