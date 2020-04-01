Clinton "Stick" Ellis Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clinton "Stick" Ellis Jr..
Service Information
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA
70346
(225)-473-9534
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Protestant Cemetery
Donaldsonville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Clinton "Stick" Ellis, Jr., a resident of Donaldsonville, passed away on March 29, 2020, at the age of 71. A private graveside service conducted by Rev. Roland Julien will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Protestant Cemetery, Donaldsonville. He is survived by his wife Mary Ellis, children; Lacey Williams, Clinton Ellis, III, Cheryl (Arron, Sr.) Julien, Damien (Keisha) Knockum, Sr., Stanford (Trenell) Knockum, Jr., and Reshide (Amanda) Lumar, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He wasa preceded in death by his parents; Clinton, Sr. and Martha Perkins Ellis. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.