Clinton "Stick" Ellis, Jr., a resident of Donaldsonville, passed away on March 29, 2020, at the age of 71. A private graveside service conducted by Rev. Roland Julien will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Protestant Cemetery, Donaldsonville. He is survived by his wife Mary Ellis, children; Lacey Williams, Clinton Ellis, III, Cheryl (Arron, Sr.) Julien, Damien (Keisha) Knockum, Sr., Stanford (Trenell) Knockum, Jr., and Reshide (Amanda) Lumar, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He wasa preceded in death by his parents; Clinton, Sr. and Martha Perkins Ellis. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020