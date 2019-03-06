Clive Ronnie Adams, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; died at 6:57 a.m., on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Visitation from 12 noon until religious services at 1:00 pm at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr Drive, under the auspices of J. Bertel Davis, D. Div., Pastor of Magnolia Baptist Church and Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery.
|
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019