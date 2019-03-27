Clotiel Williams Matthews entered into eternal rest on March 19, 2019 at the age of 105. She was a native of Clinton, LA. Visitation and service will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Days Chapel AME Church, Clinton, LA beginning at 9:00 am with service at 11:00am followed by interment at Clear Creek AME Church Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Pearson (Clifton) of Baton Rouge, LA; one sister Ruby Ventry, New Orleans, LA; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband James Matthews; parents Elga and Matilda Williams; five brothers, Bunion, Clovis, Columbus, Corneluis and Edward Williams; five sisters, Lillie Vernado, Juanita Bryant, Gettie Cooks, Thelma Matthews and Adell McKnight. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019