Clovis Banks transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born on January 21, 1934 in Clinton, Louisiana. He retired from the East Feliciana Parish School Board after 30 years. He received a Certification as an Automatic Transmission Technician from the GM School in Detroit Michigan. He was known across the area for his mechanical skills. He was baptized at an early age and remained a dedicated choir member and Deacon at Beechgrove Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. OL Bradford. He was a member of the East Feliciana Parish Male Chorus and one of the founders of the Clouds of Joy Gospel Singers who traveled nearly 50 years across the states singing God's Praises. The Clouds of Joy were members of the Universal Gospel Express. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Margaree Banks, children Reginald Cain, Odie Spears, Clovis Leon( Janet) Matthews, Debra (Sammy) Butler, Clovis "Dickey" Banks, Lillian (Kenneth) Tate, Mary Kenerson, Ava (Emmett) Conrad, step- children Phillip and Paul Pittman, Foster son, Albert Coleman, one brother, Joseph (Luberta) Banks and one sister Florence Cook, a special grandson, Reginald Cain Jr., one Godchild, Carrissma Thornton, a devoted nephew, Sid Paul Banks, a special neice, Gilda Faye Cooley, 24 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Taylor Banks, parents Charlie and Edna Hardy Banks Sr., one son Eurell Cain, two brothers Charlie Banks Jr. and Roosevelt Banks, two sisters, Rosie Banks Harbor and Bessie Banks, five grandchildren and a host of relatives. Special thanks to the staff at Grace Health and Rehabilitation Center and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital staff/COVCC3 and COVCC4E for your excellent care. Thanks to the "Chevron Crew" for your friendships. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.

