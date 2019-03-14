Clovis Jackson Toler "Jack", 73, a resident of Zachary, LA, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was an attorney for most of his life. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6pm until 9pm. On Saturday, March 16, 2019, there will be a graveside service at 11am at Young Family Cemetery in Zachary. He is survived by his wife, Katherine East Toler; three daughters: Emily Toler Brabham, Erin Toler Landrum and husband Jonathan, Ellen Toler Fairley and husband Kerr; one brother, Dr. E.M. Toler and wife Anita; ten grandchildren: Elise, Nathan, Seth, and Ian Landrum; Knox, Ethan, Owen, and Esther Fairley; Hailey and Emily Brabham. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. C.S. Toler and Priscilla Burr Toler; and his sister, Elizabeth Toler Piker. Pallbearers will be Emerson Williams, Knox Fairley, Ethan Fairley, Owen Fairley, Nathan Landrum, Seth Landrum, and Ian Landrum. He was a graduate of Louisiana State University and Loyola University Law School. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Plains Presbyterian Church in Zachary, LA. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
