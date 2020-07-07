1/1
Clyde Anthony "Red" Williams
Clyde Anthony "Red" Williams entered into rest on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. The St. Martinville native was 62 years old. Friends and family are invited to attend Clyde's memorial service on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Miracle Place Church, 2080 Main Street, Baker, LA 70714. Due to the pandemic, masks must be worn by those attending, and social distancing precautions will be taken. A drive-through repast will follow the service. Church Funeral Services of Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 7 to Jul. 11, 2020.
