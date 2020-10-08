LTC Clyde J. Harger, USA (Ret), passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020, at St. James Place in Baton Rouge. A native son, he graduated from Istrouma High School, and then attended and graduated from Louisiana State University on a boxing scholarship. Completing ROTC training he was commissioned into the US Army and served for over 30 years. He was a combat veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam; among his other U.S. assignments were Alaska, Louisiana and Texas as well as overseas assignments to Berlin, Germany and Japan. He most recently received, in New Orleans on May 27, 2019, the Republic of France Legion of Honor medal for combat service in the liberation of France during WWII. After a long and distinguished military career, LTC Harger retired in 1974, soon thereafter returning to Baton Rouge to be with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years Myrta Mae "Tommie." He is the father to four sons, Tommy Charles and his wife Patricia of Burke, VA; Clyde Jerome, Jr. ("Jerry") and his wife Karen of Bend, OR; the Rev. Bruce Eric of the Diocese of Newark, NJ; and Kevin Michael and his wife Kim of Baton Rouge. His five grandchildren include Lisa Harger of Alexandria, VA; Amy Harger Buchanan and her husband Stephen of Chantilly, VA; Shannon Harger of Emeryville, CA; Aidan Harger and Madalyn Harger, both of Baton Rouge. His five great-grandchildren are Jack Harger, Colin, Benjamin, Everett, and Theodore ("Teddy") Buchanan of Chantilly, VA. He is survived by one sister Hannah Fay Couvillion and her husband Warren of Baton Rouge; and two brothers Robert Dale ("Buddy") Harger and his wife Val of Belton, TX; and Jack Randolph ("Randy") Harger and his wife Jill of Flat Rock, NC. Son, Brother, Student, Soldier, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather – so few words to describe 98 years of a man who was so full of so much goodness and a love of life. At their 50th wedding anniversary, he and mom called theirs "a life of love and shared adventure." Due to the pandemic, services and interment in Resthaven Cemetery were private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the Christmas Gift Fund shared among the dedicated employees of St. James Place who have taken such good care of our dad, or the Hospice of Baton Rouge, which has provided such loving care.

