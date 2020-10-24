Clyde James Morgan, Jr. passed away at age 75 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Denham Springs, LA. He was born in Plaquemine, LA on June 16, 1945 and resided in Central, LA. He enjoyed singing and playing guitar, family "jam sessions" were his favorite, and was an avid fisherman. He is survived by his loving spouse Barbara Morgan; children, Jeff Morgan, Laurie Morgan Breaux, and Tonya Morgan; grandchildren Ashley Morgan, Chase Dunbar, Mikki Matherne, Daimon Snead, Reagan Snead, Dylan Breaux, and Mia Morgan; three great grandchildren; siblings Rita Hancock, and Glenda Stubbs. He was preceded in death by grandson Trent Austin Morgan; parents Clyde Sr., and Clodie Morgan; and siblings Helen Duplessis, Hollis Morgan, Lenoah Morgan, Clydine Martinez, Iris Wheeler, and Larry Morgan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society
