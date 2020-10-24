1/1
Clyde James Morgan Jr.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clyde James Morgan, Jr. passed away at age 75 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Denham Springs, LA. He was born in Plaquemine, LA on June 16, 1945 and resided in Central, LA. He enjoyed singing and playing guitar, family "jam sessions" were his favorite, and was an avid fisherman. He is survived by his loving spouse Barbara Morgan; children, Jeff Morgan, Laurie Morgan Breaux, and Tonya Morgan; grandchildren Ashley Morgan, Chase Dunbar, Mikki Matherne, Daimon Snead, Reagan Snead, Dylan Breaux, and Mia Morgan; three great grandchildren; siblings Rita Hancock, and Glenda Stubbs. He was preceded in death by grandson Trent Austin Morgan; parents Clyde Sr., and Clodie Morgan; and siblings Helen Duplessis, Hollis Morgan, Lenoah Morgan, Clydine Martinez, Iris Wheeler, and Larry Morgan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society. Please sign the online guestbook, www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved