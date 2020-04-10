Clyde passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Baton Rouge Hospice Butterfly Wing at the age of 81. He was a native and resident of Plaquemine, retired roadside laborer with Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. He will be interred in a private graveside service at Grace Memorial Park. Clyde is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Barbay Favron; parents, Clyde and Agnes Aucoin Favron; sister, Shirley Mary Favron. He was a loyal member of the Knights of Columbus Council 970. Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 57805 Main Street, Plaquemine, La. 70764. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020