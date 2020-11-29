Clyde Joseph Hymel passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 94. He was a lifelong resident of Garyville, LA. Clyde served in the United States Marine Corps in WWII, earning him the silver star and was a combat veteran in the Pacific Theater. Beloved husband of the late Rowanna Deslatte Hymel. Loving father of Ronnie Hymel (Brenda), Kerry Hymel (Cheryl), Mary Cambre (Gary), Robbin LeBlanc (Jessie), Gayle Olivier (the late Charles), Sally Martin (Scott), Blaine Hymel and Duane Hymel. Son of the late Lydia Plaisance Hymel and Arthur Hymel. Brother of Kermit Hymel, Robert Hymel, Kenneth Hymel, Timothy Hymel, Vera Aucoin, Linda Haydel, Cynthia Schaubhut and the late Gertrude Jacob, Hazel Michel, Betty Duhe Ramagos, Elmire Vicknair and Mike Hymel. Also survived by 22 grandchildren (preceded in death by 2 grandchildren, Katie and Angela), 42 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Edith Farlough for her loving care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at St. Hubert Church, 176 Anthony Monica Street, Garyville, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. Interment in St. Peter Cemetery, Reserve. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions masks are required to attend the visitation and Funeral Service. Arrangements by Millet-Guidry Funeral Home. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.milletguidry.com.