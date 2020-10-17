Clyde Jude Chustz was born on September 2, 1940 in Lakeland, Louisiana, as the sixth child of Evelyn Amar and Lawrence Chustz. He relocated to Baton Rouge at age ten. Clyde left home at age 17 and soon enlisted in the United States Army, which began an adventurous career that would take him around the world. He served in the Vietnam War and would ascend to the rank of Sergeant First Class before concluding his 22-year career in the service. Clyde's second professional career was a 30-year stint as a CDL-licensed truck driver. He received three separate Million Mile safety awards, a prestigious honor given to accident-free drivers. He spent his post-retirement days crafting woodwork, painting, and doing photography. He also loved the outdoors, listening to talk radio, new technology, social media, and meeting new people. Clyde transitioned peacefully in his cherished backyard on October 5. He is survived by his loving children, Carlos Chustz and Leslie Rose; son-in-law, Donney Rose; beloved nephew, Paul Chustz; grandchildren, Svenja Chustz and Corey Chustz, great grandchildren, Josiah Chustz and Torianna Chustz; "bonus" sons, Menzell Reyes and Hodges Reyes; honorary grandson, Menzell Reyes Jr.; siblings, Rita Jones, Elaine Green, and Theodore Chustz; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and by siblings Lawrence Chustz, Una Ricard, Roger Chustz, Trina Ricard, Georgia Roudeze, and Barbara Chustz. His funeral services will be held Thursday, October 22 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland with interment to follow at Chenal Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store