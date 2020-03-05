Clyde Larry Arnold, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend; passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the age of 74. He was a retired operator with Air Liquide; resident of Grosse Tete, LA and native of Liberty, MS. Visiting will be at Grosse Tete Baptist Church 18285 Hwy 77, Grosse Tete, LA 70740 on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9am until religious services at 12pm, conducted by Pastor Mark Robertson. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Grosse Tete. He is survived by his sons, Clyde ""Larry"" Arnold, Jr and wife Becky, Richard ""Ricky"" Arnold and wife Mary, and Robby Arnold and wife Emily; grandchildren, Chancely Arnold Repp and husband Stephen, Chad, Cullan, Brody, Cassie and Trevor Arnold, Jeremy Woody, Jacie and Bailey St. Romain; great grandchildren, Tripp Gaudet, Jaden Woody and Kade Repp; sisters in law, Pat and Detta Arnold; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Darlene David Arnold; son, Merlin Joseph Arnold; parents, Jeffie and Lola Arnold; brothers, Joe, Buddy and Brent Arnold; sisters, Carolyn Arnold, Clarice Norton and husband Sonny; and daughter in law, Farrah Arnold. Pallbearers will be Larry, Ricky, Robby, Chad, Cullan and Brody Arnold. Honorary pallbearers will be Trevor Arnold, Tripp Gaudet and Jeremy Woody. Larry loved the outdoors, to hunt, fish and go camping. He will be greatly missed by his fur babies Lil Bit, Zoe and Cassie and also his family and friends who dearly loved him. Special thanks to The Heart of Hospice and nurse Katie. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020