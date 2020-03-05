Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

Clyde Larry Arnold, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend; passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the age of 74. He was a retired operator with Air Liquide; resident of Grosse Tete, LA and native of Liberty, MS. Visiting will be at Grosse Tete Baptist Church 18285 Hwy 77, Grosse Tete, LA 70740 on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9am until religious services at 12pm, conducted by Pastor Mark Robertson. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Grosse Tete. He is survived by his sons, Clyde ""Larry"" Arnold, Jr and wife Becky, Richard ""Ricky"" Arnold and wife Mary, and Robby Arnold and wife Emily; grandchildren, Chancely Arnold Repp and husband Stephen, Chad, Cullan, Brody, Cassie and Trevor Arnold, Jeremy Woody, Jacie and Bailey St. Romain; great grandchildren, Tripp Gaudet, Jaden Woody and Kade Repp; sisters in law, Pat and Detta Arnold; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Darlene David Arnold; son, Merlin Joseph Arnold; parents, Jeffie and Lola Arnold; brothers, Joe, Buddy and Brent Arnold; sisters, Carolyn Arnold, Clarice Norton and husband Sonny; and daughter in law, Farrah Arnold. Pallbearers will be Larry, Ricky, Robby, Chad, Cullan and Brody Arnold. Honorary pallbearers will be Trevor Arnold, Tripp Gaudet and Jeremy Woody. Larry loved the outdoors, to hunt, fish and go camping. He will be greatly missed by his fur babies Lil Bit, Zoe and Cassie and also his family and friends who dearly loved him. Special thanks to The Heart of Hospice and nurse Katie. Please share memories online at Clyde Larry Arnold, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend; passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the age of 74. He was a retired operator with Air Liquide; resident of Grosse Tete, LA and native of Liberty, MS. Visiting will be at Grosse Tete Baptist Church 18285 Hwy 77, Grosse Tete, LA 70740 on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9am until religious services at 12pm, conducted by Pastor Mark Robertson. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Grosse Tete. He is survived by his sons, Clyde ""Larry"" Arnold, Jr and wife Becky, Richard ""Ricky"" Arnold and wife Mary, and Robby Arnold and wife Emily; grandchildren, Chancely Arnold Repp and husband Stephen, Chad, Cullan, Brody, Cassie and Trevor Arnold, Jeremy Woody, Jacie and Bailey St. Romain; great grandchildren, Tripp Gaudet, Jaden Woody and Kade Repp; sisters in law, Pat and Detta Arnold; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Darlene David Arnold; son, Merlin Joseph Arnold; parents, Jeffie and Lola Arnold; brothers, Joe, Buddy and Brent Arnold; sisters, Carolyn Arnold, Clarice Norton and husband Sonny; and daughter in law, Farrah Arnold. Pallbearers will be Larry, Ricky, Robby, Chad, Cullan and Brody Arnold. Honorary pallbearers will be Trevor Arnold, Tripp Gaudet and Jeremy Woody. Larry loved the outdoors, to hunt, fish and go camping. He will be greatly missed by his fur babies Lil Bit, Zoe and Cassie and also his family and friends who dearly loved him. Special thanks to The Heart of Hospice and nurse Katie. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close