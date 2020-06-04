Clyde Melvin "Rusty", "Uncle Rusty" Priest, resident of St. Francisville, La., died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 as a result of an auto accident. He was 78 years old and retired from Crown Zellerbach after 45 years of service. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 5pm, at High Cotton Plantation, 2276 Hwy 61 N., Woodville, MS. He is survived by his devoted wife of 33 years, Linda Barker Priest; daughters, Melinda Priest (John Kean, IV), and Teresa Priest; sons, Robert "Robbie" Priest (Crystal), Charles "Charlie" Bunting, and James "Jim" Moore (Alexi); 4 brothers, Bobby, Carl "Bug", Mike and Ken Priest; 15 grand-children, Ashley Grand (Todd), Lindsey Netterville (Matthew), Madison Adams (Wesley), Colby Sykes, Matt Young (Laura), Katie Lowder (James), Caleigh Ducote (Colt), Kaylan Aaron (Caleb), Landon, Conner, Carson, and Caroline Priest, Calla Bunting, Oliver and Luke Moore; 14 great grand-children, Winn Thomas Netterville, Carter and Callen Adams, Adler Grace and Alice Grand, Huck and Camp Lowder, Davy Young, Fia and Leila Aaron, Brantley and Adelyn Priest, Corbin and Easton Dertinger; and constant sidekick, Slade Priest. Preceded in death by parents, Carl Priest and Nelma Leak Begley. Honorary Pall Bearers, Chuck Troth, Allen Miller, Daniel Vidrine, and The Crew of Trained Assassins. It was a life well lived. The man, The myth, The legend, and The Original Trained Assassin. He was a member of First Baptist Church of St. Francisville, La. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to Bar D Outdoors , a 501(C)3, That focuses on getting physically challenged people back Outdoors. Checks can be mailed to: 14174 Hwy 10 St. Francisville, LA 70075, Or online at: https://www.paypal.me/bardoutdoors.

