Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde N. Pierce. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clyde N Pierce, chief engineer for WBRZ-TV, died Sept. 23, 2019 after a courageous battle with melanoma. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he worked for Channel 2 for 43 years, starting as a tape operator and eventually becoming head of the station's engineering department, a position he held for the last 25 years. The Louisiana Association of Broadcasters named him Broadcast Engineer of the Year in 2018. In the last quarter of a century, he has been at the scene of many of the state's biggest news and sporting events. Early in his career, he would climb the station's tower to do maintenance work among his other tasks at the station. During the last weeks of life, he continued to work despite his deteriorating physical condition. Prior to joining Channel 2, he worked for other South Louisiana TV stations and the New York Shakespeare Festival. As a volunteer he helped establish the Television Ministry for Jefferson Baptist Church. Born Sept. 2, 1949 in Delhi, La., he moved with his parents to Plattenville, La. as a child. He graduated from Assumption High School, where he was drum major and a member of the All-State marching band. His love of music continued as he acted as equipment manager for rock groups while at Nicholls State University. He graduated with a degree in history. Though he didn't use that degree professionally, he was a life-long history buff, with special interest in World War II and the Civil War. Other interests included his dogs, carpentry and electronics. He tirelessly helped friends in dealing with their electronics and their building projects. And then there was one of his favorite hobbies-eating Mexican food. His wife of 40 years, Renee Waddell Pierce, cared for him throughout his long illness. He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jacob A. and Brooke Pierce, two granddaughters, Jenna Brooke and Maddy Grace, two brothers, Amos "Max" Pierce Jr. and Louis "Red" Pierce, and his mother, Elner Harrel Pierce. He was preceded in death by his father, Amos McMillian Pierce, Sr. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Clyde Pierce Memorial Fund which will be used to provide a scholarship to broadcast majors in the Manship School of Mass Communication at LSU www.lsufoundation.org/clydepierce In hopes of helping others, he has donated his body to science. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close