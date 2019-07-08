Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Oglesby. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The pain that you've been feeling can't compare to the Joy that's coming! Romans 8:18

Clyde Harold "Pops" Oglesby, age 82, passed away on July 1st 2019. He is survived by his biological mother Gladys Barber Borland. Brothers Carroll Barber (Carol), Farrell Barber, Mark Barber (Natalie) and sister Marti Nasca (Steve). Sons Ronnie Oglesby(Sandra), Dewayne Johnson (Gayle), Harold Lee (Debbie) and Alan (Angela) and the mother of his sons Irma O. Cicet. Grandchildren Tracy Painter, Angie Oglesby, Joseph Oglesby, Emily Oglesby, Cody Oglesby, Sadie Pickering, Skyler Oglesby, Ian Oglesby, Scott Watson, Aaron Watson, Dustin Arnaud and Justin Arnaud. Numerous great grandchildren also many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by biological father Archie J. Barber. Adoptive parents Dewey and Mae Oglesby. Son Donald Ander Oglesby and his wife Silvia. He served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard .Everyone that knew him called him Pops; he loved people and people loved him . He never met a stranger and would help anyone that was in need. He loved LSU football almost as much as he loved riding his Harley but mostly he loved his family. He will be dearly missed but we take solace in the fact that he is with Jesus now . All of the physical pain that he suffered in recent years has been taken away . He used to always say that no matter how bad things get, we should never lose the ability to laugh, even if it is at ourselves. Memorial service pending. The pain that you've been feeling can't compare to the Joy that's coming! Romans 8:18Clyde Harold "Pops" Oglesby, age 82, passed away on July 1st 2019. He is survived by his biological mother Gladys Barber Borland. Brothers Carroll Barber (Carol), Farrell Barber, Mark Barber (Natalie) and sister Marti Nasca (Steve). Sons Ronnie Oglesby(Sandra), Dewayne Johnson (Gayle), Harold Lee (Debbie) and Alan (Angela) and the mother of his sons Irma O. Cicet. Grandchildren Tracy Painter, Angie Oglesby, Joseph Oglesby, Emily Oglesby, Cody Oglesby, Sadie Pickering, Skyler Oglesby, Ian Oglesby, Scott Watson, Aaron Watson, Dustin Arnaud and Justin Arnaud. Numerous great grandchildren also many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by biological father Archie J. Barber. Adoptive parents Dewey and Mae Oglesby. Son Donald Ander Oglesby and his wife Silvia. He served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard .Everyone that knew him called him Pops; he loved people and people loved him . He never met a stranger and would help anyone that was in need. He loved LSU football almost as much as he loved riding his Harley but mostly he loved his family. He will be dearly missed but we take solace in the fact that he is with Jesus now . All of the physical pain that he suffered in recent years has been taken away . He used to always say that no matter how bad things get, we should never lose the ability to laugh, even if it is at ourselves. Memorial service pending. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 8 to July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close