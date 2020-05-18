Clyde Raymond Nevels, life long resident of Chicago, IL departed this life on May 9, 2020 at the age of 76. He was one of 6 children born to Richard and Alma Nevels. Visitation will be held at Miller and Daughter Mortuary in Zachary, La May 20th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Clyde was married to the late Irma V. Nevels where two children were born Melvin Nevels of Arcadia, La and Carmen(Earl) Hall of Chicago, IL. He lives to cherish his memories of two sisters Shirley N. Turner and Louvilla Young and one brother Richard Nevels Jr. all of Baker, La a host of in-laws, nieces and nephews and a special devoted friend Dolores Daniel. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, sister Melba Booker and brother Roosevelt Nettles.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store