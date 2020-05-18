Clyde Raymond Nevels
Clyde Raymond Nevels, life long resident of Chicago, IL departed this life on May 9, 2020 at the age of 76. He was one of 6 children born to Richard and Alma Nevels. Visitation will be held at Miller and Daughter Mortuary in Zachary, La May 20th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Clyde was married to the late Irma V. Nevels where two children were born Melvin Nevels of Arcadia, La and Carmen(Earl) Hall of Chicago, IL. He lives to cherish his memories of two sisters Shirley N. Turner and Louvilla Young and one brother Richard Nevels Jr. all of Baker, La a host of in-laws, nieces and nephews and a special devoted friend Dolores Daniel. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, sister Melba Booker and brother Roosevelt Nettles.

Published in The Advocate from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

