Clyde Smith Thompson Junior, 96 years old of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, formerly of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 at J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt Pleasant, SC, at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Clyde was born in Charleston, South Carolina on November 21, 1922 to Clyde Smith Thompson and Ethel Byrd Thompson, and he grew up on Sullivan's Island, South Carolina. After high school he entered the United States Navy and served in WWII from 1944-1946. He then attended the Citadel in Charleston and graduated at the top of his class in 1949. He married his wife, Isabel Pickett, also of Sullivan's Island, on December 17, 1949. Clyde then started his lifelong career with the Bell System, which took them to South Carolina, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee and Louisiana and then New York in 1973, where he became the Director of Method Accounting for AT&T. They moved back to Louisiana in 1980, as always to be closer to children and grandchildren. He loved his work in the Bell System but always put his family and their needs first. After retiring in 1985, they returned to their beloved island for several years where they were members of First United Methodist Church on the Isle of Palms. They moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1988 to be near children and grandchildren and became members of Broadmoor United Methodist Church. He was an extraordinary man of that greatest generation, always living his life with enduring faith, integrity and strong work ethic but making his deep love of family and love of life a priority. His sharp intellect never dimmed and we shall all miss the wisdom and humor that we adored. Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Clyde was preceded in death by his wife Isabel Pickett Thompson and son Clyde Smith Thompson III. Memorials may be made to Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70815 or .

