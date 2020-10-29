Clyde Wilkerson was born October 4, 1945 and departed his earthly life and began his heavenly stay on October 18, 2020. He was a masterful, skilled mechanic. He had a love for motorcycles, which he owned, tested for GN Gonzales, repaired, rode, and raced. Visitation will be at Carney and Mackey in Scotland on Robin Street Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The private funeral service will be held at Straight Life Baptist Church Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Robert Franklin. Burial will be at Southern Memorial Gardens. Clyde is survived by his children Lisa Brown, Libra Ann Williams, Franklin Meredith, and Clyde Morris, all of Baton Rouge, his siblings Daisy Slan, Zachary, LA. Donald Ray Rowe, Alvin Rowe, Willie Rowe, Baton Rouge, and Brenda Morrison, Houston, Texas, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

