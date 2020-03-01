Cobi Joy Turner, a devoted and loving daughter, sister and friend, passed away, Thursday, February 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was a resident and native of Denham Springs, Louisiana. Visitation at Roberts United Methodist Church, 201 Julia St., Denham Springs from 4 pm to 7 pm Monday, March 2, 2020. Visitation will resume at the church from 9 am Tuesday, March 3, 2020, until religious service at 11 am conducted by Rev. Eunice Chigumira. Entombment in Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge. Cobi was an accomplished dancer, devoted teacher and award winning choreographer at Powell-Moise School of Dance in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was an avid learner continuing her post-secondary education earning both a bachelor and masters degree. Cobi was employed with Baton Rouge General as an emergency department social worker and honored as a member of the Phi Alpha Honor Society. She is survived by her loving mother, Serena Turner; sister, Toi-Simone Turner; and brother, Hakim Sims (Kiana); a doting boyfriend, Fabian Cezar; godsister, Aisha Moore; and godbrothers, Daniel Hayden Taylor, Collin Paris Taylor, Toiryan Milligan and Harry Parker, Jr. and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Cobi is preceded in death by her father, Willie James Turner. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Kirk Mullins, Dr. James Yegge, Dr. Kofi Atiemo, Dr. Anil Paramesh and the caring physicians and nurses at Baton Rouge General and Tulane Medical Center. Cobi was loved and cherished by all who knew her and she will be deeply missed. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, (225) 665-8002.