It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Coby Laurandon Beauchamp on November 13, 2020, but exact date unknown. He was 19 years old and a resident of Baton Rouge. Coby charismatically brought so much love and joy into our lives and those who were around him had no choice but to smile back with his dimples and hazel eyes! Coby was a loving, proud, and devoted father to his daughter Laila Beauchamp. He is survived by his adoring mother Tiffany Viola of Baton Rouge and father Saviory Beauchamp, brother Caleb, two sisters Lauren and Brooke Beauchamp, two nieces, Caia and Aubrey Beauchamp and his grandmother Bobrie Brooks Scullark. Coby was preceded in death by his grandparents Savior Beauchamp, Sr, Savior Beauchamp, Jr., Lawrence Viola and Linda Bringhurst. Gravesite burial is Tues., Nov. 24 at 10 a.m., masks required, 18730 Old Jefferson Hwy. Arrangements are provided by MJR Funeral Home. The family would like to thank everyone for all their love and support! We ask that only immediate family and friends attend please!

