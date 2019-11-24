Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Visitation 9:00 AM - 1:45 PM Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Colby Christopher "Bucket" Gomez, "Let me live in my house by the side of the road and be a friend to mankind." Colby was a loving son, brother, nephew, grandchild and friend. He passed away at his home on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the age of 27. Colby was a resident of Kentwood and a native of Plaquemine. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home – Plaquemine on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 9:00am to 1:45pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2:00pm at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church followed by interment at Grace Memorial Park. He is survived by his parents: Wayne A. "Bucket" and Charlotte Pitre Gomez; Brother: Robert Wayne "Robbie" Gomez; his loving and faithful dogs Coco & Cash; Godparents: Sky Brown and Freddie Pitre, Jr.; special aunt Jeanie Pitre and uncle Tommy Pitre; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Russell F. "Buck" & Sue LeGlue Gomez and Sheriff Freddie H. & Estelle Schlatre Pitre; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Pallbearers will be: Robert Wayne "Robbie" Gomez, Freddie Pitre, Jr., Tommy Pitre, Ryan "Champ" Allain, Matthew "Lil Hap" Marionneaux, James "Pic" Gomez, Nick Lusher, Tiner George and Claude Hooks. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeff Willie, Tracy Medine, Gus O'Krepki, Rickie Brocato, Mark Ducharme, Bill Barker and the brothers of Sigma Tau Gamma. Colby loved his family dearly. He was a hard worker, an avid outdoorsman, a devoted LSU Tiger fan. He never met a stranger and always had a smile. He loved to cook and enjoyed life to the fullest. The family would like to give a special thanks to all family, friends, and co-workers during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation can be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Internet: Please share memories online at Colby Christopher "Bucket" Gomez, "Let me live in my house by the side of the road and be a friend to mankind." Colby was a loving son, brother, nephew, grandchild and friend. He passed away at his home on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the age of 27. Colby was a resident of Kentwood and a native of Plaquemine. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home – Plaquemine on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 9:00am to 1:45pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2:00pm at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church followed by interment at Grace Memorial Park. He is survived by his parents: Wayne A. "Bucket" and Charlotte Pitre Gomez; Brother: Robert Wayne "Robbie" Gomez; his loving and faithful dogs Coco & Cash; Godparents: Sky Brown and Freddie Pitre, Jr.; special aunt Jeanie Pitre and uncle Tommy Pitre; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Russell F. "Buck" & Sue LeGlue Gomez and Sheriff Freddie H. & Estelle Schlatre Pitre; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Pallbearers will be: Robert Wayne "Robbie" Gomez, Freddie Pitre, Jr., Tommy Pitre, Ryan "Champ" Allain, Matthew "Lil Hap" Marionneaux, James "Pic" Gomez, Nick Lusher, Tiner George and Claude Hooks. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeff Willie, Tracy Medine, Gus O'Krepki, Rickie Brocato, Mark Ducharme, Bill Barker and the brothers of Sigma Tau Gamma. Colby loved his family dearly. He was a hard worker, an avid outdoorsman, a devoted LSU Tiger fan. He never met a stranger and always had a smile. He loved to cook and enjoyed life to the fullest. The family would like to give a special thanks to all family, friends, and co-workers during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation can be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Internet: Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close