Coliesa a loving, mother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully at The Crossing on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the age of 41. She was a resident of St. Francisville and native of Port Allen, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 9am until religious services at 1pm, conducted by Rev. Glinda Kelley. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her daughters, Hannah and Sadie Gail Marie McMillian, Kadelynn Lee and Victoria Noel Lee Courville; parents, Jerome and Sadie Courville; sisters, Dwanna Peavy, Wanda Perron husband Bradley, Mary Gaspard and husband Quinton, Mendi Courville, Melissa Johnson and husband Seth, Amber Courville and husband Jullian and Lisa Young; brothers, David Lee, Tadpole Lee and wife Brandie, Tommy Lee and wife Mara, James Ivy Lee, Shawn Henry and Ivy Joe Lee. Preceded in death by mother, Reba Kay Lee; father, Homer Lee, Jr.; sister, Miranda Herline and nephew, Ethan Henry. Pallbeares will be Clyde McMillian, Tommy Lee, Ivy Joe Lee, Bryce Courville, Shawn Henry, Bradley Perron, Seth Johnson and Justin Armstrong. Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Lee, Jerome Courville and Homer Lee, III. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.