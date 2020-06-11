Colin Jermaine "Flip" Hawkins
Colin Jermaine Hawkins, also known as "Flip" to most who knew him, departed this life on June 5, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He leaves to mourn, his fiance, Jennifer Smith; parents, Leon Ventress and Rosa Hawkins; brothers, Shelton, Nathan, Leon, Terry, Kenyatta, and Ortegious; sisters, Joyce, Erica and Kenyetta; daughter, Carenisha; son, Donte'; and, granddaughter, Brielle. Colin was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. Visitation will be held on Friday June 12, 2020, from 3-6pm and Saturday June 13, 2020, from 8-9:30am at A. Wesley's Funeral Home Chapel, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin. Graveside service and interment will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020, at Mt. Gideon Baptist Church, 77700 West Oak Ln., Maringouin, at 10:00 am. A repast will follow at the Rosedale Community Center. If you plan to attend services, please wear a mask. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
JUN
13
Memorial Gathering
Rosedale Community Center
JUN
13
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
JUN
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mt. Gideon Baptist Church,
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
