Colin Joseph Richie, a native and resident of Prairieville, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the age of 15 years old. Colin was a loving and kind child with a very caring and generous heart. He was a sophomore at Dutchtown High School and a member of ROTC, Quizbowl, and Theater. He enjoyed sports, especially basketball and playing video games. He was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Colin is survived by his loving parents, Jeffery and Rae Ann Richie; brothers, Dylan and Johnathon Richie (Randilynn); grandparents, Raymond and Shirley Scully and Connie Richie; niece and nephew, Raelyn and Jude Richie, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Colin is preceded in death by his grandfather, Bill Richie. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 am until a service to celebrate Colin's life at 12 pm. Interment will follow at Serenity Oaks Memorial Park in Prairieville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Colin's name to . To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019

