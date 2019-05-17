Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen Frances Leahy Pete. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Send Flowers Obituary

Colleen Frances Leahy Pete passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in Franklin Centre, Quebec, Canada on September 4, 1927. She graduated from Montreal General Hospital as a registered nurse. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Diane P. Bosch and husband William of Baton Rouge, Edward R. Pete and wife Kimberly of Flower Mound, TX, grandchildren William V. Bosch, IV, Kristina B. Distefano and husband Ryan, Daniel E. Bosch, Annelise Pete, Ryan Pete, great-granddaughter, Olivia Distefano. She is also survived by her sister, Frances Kilgour of Sacramento, CA, brothers, James Leahy of Franklin Centre, Quebec and Daniel Leahy of St. Sauveur, Quebec. Colleen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Edward W. Pete, parents, Daniel and Frances Leahy, sister Ann Lapres, brother-in-law Farrell Lapres, sister Elizabeth Morten and niece Elaine Wolff. Visitation will be at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 9 AM until 11 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11 AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Edward R. Pete, William V. Bosch III, William V. Bosch IV, Daniel E. Bosch, Ryan B. Distefano, and Robert Kilgour. The family would like to extend a special thanks to The Hospice of Baton Rouge. Colleen Frances Leahy Pete passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in Franklin Centre, Quebec, Canada on September 4, 1927. She graduated from Montreal General Hospital as a registered nurse. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Diane P. Bosch and husband William of Baton Rouge, Edward R. Pete and wife Kimberly of Flower Mound, TX, grandchildren William V. Bosch, IV, Kristina B. Distefano and husband Ryan, Daniel E. Bosch, Annelise Pete, Ryan Pete, great-granddaughter, Olivia Distefano. She is also survived by her sister, Frances Kilgour of Sacramento, CA, brothers, James Leahy of Franklin Centre, Quebec and Daniel Leahy of St. Sauveur, Quebec. Colleen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Edward W. Pete, parents, Daniel and Frances Leahy, sister Ann Lapres, brother-in-law Farrell Lapres, sister Elizabeth Morten and niece Elaine Wolff. Visitation will be at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 9 AM until 11 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11 AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Edward R. Pete, William V. Bosch III, William V. Bosch IV, Daniel E. Bosch, Ryan B. Distefano, and Robert Kilgour. The family would like to extend a special thanks to The Hospice of Baton Rouge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close