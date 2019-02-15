Obituary Guest Book View Sign

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our loved one, Collin Graham Black, on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Collin was 40 years old. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Wayne Black; and survived by his 3 sons, Noah Black, Preston Black, and Axel Pattison; as well as his mother, Camille Black; his brother, Layton Black; his stepfather, Hunter Barrilleaux; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be a memorial and reception to celebrate the life of Collin, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Church of Christ, located at 1357 Sharp Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Collin always loved a good get-together, so we hope you can be there to make him proud. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 23, 2019

