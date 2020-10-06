Collin Paul Bain, age 25, passed away on September 29, 2020. Collin discovered his love for baseball and being a part of a team while attending Bethany Christian School. This passion continued throughout his high school career at Fellowship Christian Academy, where he went on to win the State Baseball Championship. Collin's thirst for knowledge and new experiences landed him the achievement of youngest realter in the state of Louisiana. His perseverance, exceptional intellect, and self-discipline would lead him to earn countless rewards throughout his lifetime. Collin began his love for video games at a young age after being introduced to them by his father. This proved to be a staple in many of his friendships. Collin's personality was conducive towards bringing people together and he was always able to make people laugh. Collin was an auto enthusiast. He always kept himself to a high standard, much like his mother. His loved ones described him as "boujee" in the best sense of the word. Collin excelled in all he did and was loved by all. Collin is survived by his mother, Angela Bain; father, Timothy Bain; sister, Natalie Bain; step-mother. Shannon Bain; step-brother, Brannon Seals; step-sister, Lexi Seals; step-brother, Brady Seals; maternal grandmother, Nora Owen; paternal grandmother, Vickie Harris; paternal grandfather, Richard Bain Collin is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles Owen. Pallbearers will be: Aaron Gauthier, Rob Hunt, Curtize Woods, Trent Pollard, Daniel Bares, and Leonce Chavis. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home from 10:00am – 12:00pm with a funeral service to begin at 12:00pm. 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Burial to follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.