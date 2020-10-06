1/
Collin Paul Bain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Collin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Collin Paul Bain, age 25, passed away on September 29, 2020. Collin discovered his love for baseball and being a part of a team while attending Bethany Christian School. This passion continued throughout his high school career at Fellowship Christian Academy, where he went on to win the State Baseball Championship. Collin's thirst for knowledge and new experiences landed him the achievement of youngest realter in the state of Louisiana. His perseverance, exceptional intellect, and self-discipline would lead him to earn countless rewards throughout his lifetime. Collin began his love for video games at a young age after being introduced to them by his father. This proved to be a staple in many of his friendships. Collin's personality was conducive towards bringing people together and he was always able to make people laugh. Collin was an auto enthusiast. He always kept himself to a high standard, much like his mother. His loved ones described him as "boujee" in the best sense of the word. Collin excelled in all he did and was loved by all. Collin is survived by his mother, Angela Bain; father, Timothy Bain; sister, Natalie Bain; step-mother. Shannon Bain; step-brother, Brannon Seals; step-sister, Lexi Seals; step-brother, Brady Seals; maternal grandmother, Nora Owen; paternal grandmother, Vickie Harris; paternal grandfather, Richard Bain Collin is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles Owen. Pallbearers will be: Aaron Gauthier, Rob Hunt, Curtize Woods, Trent Pollard, Daniel Bares, and Leonce Chavis. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home from 10:00am – 12:00pm with a funeral service to begin at 12:00pm. 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Burial to follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved