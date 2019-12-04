Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colonel (Retired) Thomas Herbert Montgomery Jr.. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Colonel Thomas H. Montgomery Jr., known as "Tom," passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 with daughters Nancy, Lynn, and his granddaughter Lauren by his side. Tom was born on August 2, 1930 in Central, son of Thomas H. Montgomery Sr. and Wilma Craig. He was raised in Central and graduated from Central High school and is remembered as being a basketball player on the first state championship team. Tom attended USL on a basketball scholarship graduated magna cum laude from Park College, Parkville Missouri. He enlisted in the United States Air Force, trained as a pilot and rose to the rank of Full Colonel. Tom served 28 faithful and honorable years during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a hero decorated with 17 honor medals including the Distinguished Flying Cross. During his career as a pilot he flew multiple aircrafts ending with the KC135 known as the US Air Force 2 which transported Generals and dignitaries worldwide. Tom was a lifetime member of the American Legion. In 1953 while stationed at Randolph Air Force Base, Tom met and married the love of his life Lucille "Lou" Vinson. As a military family they traveled the world with their 3 children. After retirement Tom and Lou came home to Central to be near his family. They also traveled extensively in their motor coach. They remained married for sixty-one years until her death in 2014. He is survived by his daughters Nancy Lou Boyd, of Tucson and Monica Lynn Nicholson of Central, sister Nelrose Bailey, brother Kenneth Craig Montgomery (Betty); grandsons Jonathan and Ian Boyd of Tucson; granddaughter Lauren White ( Paul) of Slidell and his great-grandchildren Rhodes Thomas White and Wren Piazza White and many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Lucille and their son Thomas H. Montgomery III; parents Thomas and Wilma Montgomery, sisters Joyce Kelly, (JW Kelly), Carmel McLaughlin, and brother in law CMD William R. Bailey. Visitation will be at Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, La on Saturday, December 7 at 10:00 am, funeral service to begin at noon with the Honor Guard burial service to follow in the Valor section of the cemetery. In lieu of flowers that donations be sent to the War Veterans home in Jackson, Louisiana.  Visitation will be at Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, La on Saturday, December 7 at 10:00 am, funeral service to begin at noon with the Honor Guard burial service to follow in the Valor section of the cemetery. In lieu of flowers that donations be sent to the War Veterans home in Jackson, Louisiana. 