Conchita Maria Dyson Grant

Guest Book
  • "To the Grant and Dyson family, my sincere sympathy to you...."
    - Barbara Walker
  • "With Deepest Sympathy"
    - The Dyson Family
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Hall's Celebration Center
9348 Scenic Hwy.
Baton Rouge, LA
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Charity Christian Center
871 O'Neal Ln.
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Charity Christian Center
871 O'Neal Ln.
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Conchita entered into eternal rest on September 13, 2019 at the age of 59. She was a Retired Educator with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. Survived by her daughters, Tangela (Irvin) Range and Trinity L. Grant. Visitation Friday, September 20, 2019 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, September 21, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Charity Christian Center, 871 O'Neal Ln., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Jeffery W. Haynes, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019
