Conchita entered into eternal rest on September 13, 2019 at the age of 59. She was a Retired Educator with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. Survived by her daughters, Tangela (Irvin) Range and Trinity L. Grant. Visitation Friday, September 20, 2019 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, September 21, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Charity Christian Center, 871 O'Neal Ln., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Jeffery W. Haynes, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019