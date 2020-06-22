Congetta Montalbano Sanford
1935 - 2020
Congetta Montalbano Sanford, of Tickfaw, Louisiana, passed away at North Oaks Medical Center on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born on November 28, 1935, in Independence, Louisiana. Congetta is survived by her son, Pat D. Sanford, Jr. (Joanie); daughters, Vickie Meades (Levern), Jackie Taylor (Richard), and Barbara Carter (Jack); sisters, Pauline Jorlando and Jennie Ross; grandchildren, Shelly Correjolles (Kevin), Patrick Jim Meades (Amber), Pat Sanford III (Kate), Tiffany Buttone (Eric), Angel Roe (Bobby), Lauren Todd (Matt), Karlyn Zarganas (Peter), Sammie Lacara (Darla), Cody Taylor (Blair), Daniel Pottersnyk, and Anthony Morgan; 23 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pat Sanford, Sr.; parents, Vick and Mandy Montalbano; brothers, Gasper and Nick Montalbano; sisters, Virginia Giacone and Mary Crosby; granddaughter, Kristin Pottersynk; and great grandson, Blaine Scott Correjolles. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana 70401 on Wednesday, June 24th from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home - Hammond on Thursday, June 25th from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A Funeral Service will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home - Hammond, on Thursday at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery in Pumpkin Center, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

June 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Karen Ross
Family
June 22, 2020
Aunt Congetta, I already miss your hugs and smile. I know you have place reserved in heaven with God and Jesus. Growing up I always looked forward to your crab-cakes and heavenly hash, and spending the night at your house.
bruce jorlando
Family
