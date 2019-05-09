Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-778-1612 Send Flowers Obituary

Conner James Cronin, born July 18, 1995, passed away in his sleep on May 8 at his home at Wildwood Plantation. At 6'5" Conner was easily the biggest presence in any room. His impressive stature was surpassed only by the size of his heart. Conner found God's true grace amongst his peers and counselors while completing a 90-day stay at Home of Grace earlier this year. He came home with a renewed outlook on life and the solid belief that Jesus was now in control. Conner loved the outdoors, sports, fitness, and his family most of all. He was preceded in death by his father, Kevin Cronin, and survived by his loving mom, Rebecca Lopez Cronin, sisters Kylie Cronin and Catherine Glynn, dad, Donald Glynn and many other loving cousins and dear friends. We know our sweet, beautiful Conner is now resting in eternal peace. Services are being held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave, Baton Rouge. Visitation and a Rosary will begin at 9AM. The Burial Mass begins at 10AM. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Home of Grace, Donation Services, PO BOX 5009, Vancleave, MS or www.homeofgrace.org/give/. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 14, 2019

