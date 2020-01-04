Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Curtis Kelly. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 11:00 AM Amite Baptist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM Amite Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

"Trust in the Lord with all thine heart, and lean not unto thy own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths." Proverbs 3:5-6. Connie Curtis Kelly, 84, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully, Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family in Denham Springs, LA. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who will be missed dearly by all. She was twenty-seven when she became a nurse and worked for Dr. Bombet for twenty years in pediatrics, then worked at Harvest Manor Nursing Home for fifteen years. She loved being a nurse and taking care of people. She loved her family unconditionally. She was also an avid gardener with a green thumb who loved to watch her flowers bloom and grow. Visitation will be held at Amite Baptist Church on Monday, January 6, 2020 beginning at 11:00am. Pastor Randy Currier will conduct funeral services in the church sanctuary at 1:00pm. Burial will follow on the grounds of Amite Baptist Church Cemetery, Denham Springs. She is survived by her children, Paul Kelly, Jr. and Amber Kelly Lagarrigue and husband, Reynold; grandchildren, Jamie J Kelly, Shane Kelly and wife, Candace, Stacey Sutton and husband, Bobby; great-grandchildren, Jordan Williams, Aubrey Kelly, Kate Kelly, Titus and Wyatt Sutton; sister, Joyce McDowell, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her daughter, JoAnne Kelly Hammond; husband of sixty-eight years, Paul Kelly, Sr., parents, Rose Callahan and Goss Curtis Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020

