Connie Favron Vercher
1947 - 2020
Connie Favron Vercher, 72, of Plaquemine, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020, after a long battle with endometrial cancer. Connie was born on August 5, 1947, in White Castle, LA. She was a loving wife, sister, friend and nurturer to anyone that crossed her path. She always had a smile or kind word to share and spoiled everyone with "surprises". Giving what she had was a pleasure to her and way of life. Connie is survived by her husband of 48 years, James C. Vercher; three sisters, Donna Devillier (Vernon Clark), Carolyn Lane (Packie Allain) & Cherie Thibodeaux; two brothers-in-law, David Vercher (JoAnn) and Harry Vercher; two sisters-in-law, Linda Favron and Maria Favron and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Connie was preceded in death by her fathers, Oniel J. Favron, Sr. and Leonard B. Savoie; mother, Mary Guidry Savoie; two brothers, Oniel J. Favron, Jr. and Randy J. Favron, Sr.; two sisters, Marilyn Favron and Patricia Hebert; father-in-law, Adam H. Vercher; mother-in-law, Emily Vercher; brother-in-law, Donald Vercher, and grandparents, aunts and uncles. Special thanks to the many people that helped Connie throughout her illness, especially Joyce White, Linda Collins and Maria Favron. Due to current circumstances, there will be a private graveside service held at Grace Memorial Cemetery. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Grace Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
