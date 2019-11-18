Connie Foulks, age 76, passed away peacefully at her home in Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 6:17 a.m. A native of Pineville, LA and retired Information Technology Manager with the LA State Department of Health and Human Resources. A celebration of her life will be held at the Kristenwood Reception Hall, 14025 Greenwell Springs Rd., on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a private inurnment at Louisiana National Cemetery on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Survived by her husband, Bill Foulks; two daughters, Michelle Bennett and Denise Bennett; three stepsons and their wives, David and Sandy Foulks, Rob and Joni Foulks, and Todd and Sue Foulks; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her father, Albert Rashall; mother, Rachel Rashall Tsukana; and brother, Larry Wayne Rashall. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2019