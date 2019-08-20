Connie Gail Frazier Brian (1956 - 2019)
  • "Connie will be missed by many for her kind heart. "
    - Ricky & Trisha Sinnons
  • "Sorry for your lose,God bless you"
    - Roger&Lois Pittman
McKneely & Vaughn Funeral Home, LLC - Amite
60100 Westway Drive
Amite, LA
70422
(985)-747-9801
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Lebo Family Cemetery
69191 Hwy. 1058
Kentwood, LA
A kind and loving wife, aunt, cousin and friend, Connie Gail Frazier Brian departed this life on August 19, 2019. She was born April 7, 1956 in Magnolia, MS and was 63 years of age. She is survived by husband, Thomas Jewel "TJ" Brian Jr. Preceded in death by mother, Lenori McClendon and father, Tollie Frazier. Graveside Services will be held at Lebo Family Cemetery, 69191 Hwy. 1058, Kentwood, LA at 11:00AM on Thursday, August 22, 2019. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019
