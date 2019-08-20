A kind and loving wife, aunt, cousin and friend, Connie Gail Frazier Brian departed this life on August 19, 2019. She was born April 7, 1956 in Magnolia, MS and was 63 years of age. She is survived by husband, Thomas Jewel "TJ" Brian Jr. Preceded in death by mother, Lenori McClendon and father, Tollie Frazier. Graveside Services will be held at Lebo Family Cemetery, 69191 Hwy. 1058, Kentwood, LA at 11:00AM on Thursday, August 22, 2019. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019