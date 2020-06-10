Connie Cavanaugh Kansler passed away on Sunday June 7, 2020 at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at the age of 73. She was born June 28, 1946 to Ariel and Lucille Cavanaugh. She attended Leesville High School and LSU. Her first employment was in Governor John McKeithen's office. When he opened an office in Washington, D.C., Connie went there to work until his term expired. She then worked at Johns Hopkins Research Department for several years, prior to returning to Baton Rouge. She was Assistant Director in the establishment of St. James Place Retirement Center in Baton Rouge. She spent the last 20 years of employment at the Louisiana Court of Appeal, First Circuit, where she retired. Connie was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Eugene and Corby Cavanaugh; and one sister, Melva Cavanaugh. Survivors include one brother Kevin Cavanaugh and four sisters, Judy Welch, Catherine Perilloux, Brin Cavan, and Tina Cavanaugh, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A family graveside service will be held at Castor Cemetery in Leesville, with Reverend Sean Cho officiating and under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society and St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.