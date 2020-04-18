Connie Lee Mornhinveg, loving mother and grandmother, peacefully passed away April 9, 2020. Connie was born on May 22, 1945 in Alva, OK to Albert Lee Clarke and Vernell Warren. She loved the farm in Oklahoma, her cats, but she especially loved her kids and grandkids. She was truly loved and will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Connie is survived by a son, Phillip Craig Scardina and wife Marguerite of Prairieville, LA; a daughter, Stacey Scardina Wall and husband David of Gonzales, LA; 5 grandchildren Phillip Scardina II, Bradlee Wall, Alexandra Scardina, Adam Wall, and Annelise Scardina. She was preceded in death by her husband Capt. Robert D. Mornhinveg, her parents; Albert Lee Clarke and Vernell Warren. A special thank you to Judy Mearidy caregiver and family friend. The family will have a private service at a later date. "Now Ride Sally Ride" "Showtime".

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.