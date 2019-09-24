Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Marie Tucker. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 12:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, Connie Marie Tucker passed away the morning of Monday, September 23, 2019 at the age of 65. Connie graduated from Louisiana State University, where she was a member of Phi Mu Fraternity, for which she later served as President of its Baton Rouge Alumnae Chapter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Tucker, Sr. and Dorothy Tucker. Connie is survived by the four children to whom she was the most devoted mother: Kimberly Blake and her husband Bill Blake; Brittany Guelfo and her husband Jonathan Guelfo; Alan Carpenter; and Robyn Carpenter and her fiancé Ralph Preta. She is also survived by her brother, Rusty Tucker and his wife Susan Tucker; as well as five grandchildren: Kayla and William Blake, Tucker and Benjamin Guelfo, and Cash Carpenter. Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 10:30am until service at 12pm. Honorary pallbearers are Alan Carpenter, Bill Blake, Jonathan Guelfo, Ralph Preta, Rusty Tucker, Earl "Tunt" McAllister, Kenneth DeJean, and Frank Fertitta. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge or the Cancer Research Institute. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019

