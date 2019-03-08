A celebration of life for Connie Sevario Lamendola Kirkwood will be held at 3:30 pm on Saturday March 23, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Kirkwood also known as "Sissy Boo" was born in Gonzales on August 15, 1935 and departed from this life on Tuesday March 6, 2019 at the age of 83. She was a resident of Gonzales; she enjoyed having a great social time and dancing. She was an avid reader and loved music. She will always be remembered by her family as the light of their life and the glue that held everyone together. She is preceded in death by her son Bruce Matthew Lamendola; her husband Al Joe Kirkwood; parents Joseph and Audrey Cannon Sevario, siblings Nina Jo Sevario, Kermit James Sevario, Byron Basil Sevario and Wanda Garland Marcus. Survivors include her children Paul Anthony Lamendola (Rhonda), Mary Wynn Walsh (Pat), Brian Sam Lamendola (Dawn), Connie Joy Gunnels (Jeff), Karen Eve Bourque (Darrel) and Eileen Ann Lamendola; step daughter Bonnie Thompson; brother Joseph "Joey" Sevario (Bobbie), special friend Errol Naquin; also survived by 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and her grand canine companion "Stretch". A heartfelt thank you to Seth Joffrion and Canon Hospice, for their loving care of our mom and us. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to be given by the family to their favorite charity to honor her memory, please visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/connie-sissy-boo-sevario-lamendola-kirkwood Services with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.
