Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Holy Rosary Catholic Church St. Amant , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Holy Rosary Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Connor Blake Jarreau a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Alexandria, passed away on July 18, 2019 at the age of 24 years old. Connor brought a smile to the face of anyone who came in contact with him. Whether you were shining a flashlight under a blanket, playing ring-around-the-rosy, dragging around a jump rope, playing in a tent or just enjoying a coke and fries, it was the simple things in life that brought him the most joy. It is our sincere hope that through his passing, you can take time to enjoy the simple things in life in his memory, as he is no longer bound by his limitations and is dancing with the Lord. He is survived by his loving parents, Jimmy Jarreau Jr and Pamela LeBlanc Jarreau; siblings Allison, Caleb and wife Alexa, and Seth Jarreau; grandparents, Gerald and Reba LeBlanc, and Jimmy and Loretta Jarreau. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Barbara Templet LeBlanc Johnson, and cousin Lacee Rae LeBlanc. Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 9am until a Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11am. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ronnie LeBlanc, Tyler Roy, Kolby Blanchard, Caleb Jarreau, Reed Dupuy, Owen Dupuy, Seth Jarreau, and Jared Amedee. Honorary pallbearer will be Dane Amedee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connor's honor to the Organization for Autism Research (OAR). To share your condolences with the family, please visit Connor Blake Jarreau a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Alexandria, passed away on July 18, 2019 at the age of 24 years old. Connor brought a smile to the face of anyone who came in contact with him. Whether you were shining a flashlight under a blanket, playing ring-around-the-rosy, dragging around a jump rope, playing in a tent or just enjoying a coke and fries, it was the simple things in life that brought him the most joy. It is our sincere hope that through his passing, you can take time to enjoy the simple things in life in his memory, as he is no longer bound by his limitations and is dancing with the Lord. He is survived by his loving parents, Jimmy Jarreau Jr and Pamela LeBlanc Jarreau; siblings Allison, Caleb and wife Alexa, and Seth Jarreau; grandparents, Gerald and Reba LeBlanc, and Jimmy and Loretta Jarreau. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Barbara Templet LeBlanc Johnson, and cousin Lacee Rae LeBlanc. Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 9am until a Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11am. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ronnie LeBlanc, Tyler Roy, Kolby Blanchard, Caleb Jarreau, Reed Dupuy, Owen Dupuy, Seth Jarreau, and Jared Amedee. Honorary pallbearer will be Dane Amedee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connor's honor to the Organization for Autism Research (OAR). To share your condolences with the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales will be handling the services. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 19 to July 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close