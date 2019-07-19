Connor Blake Jarreau a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Alexandria, passed away on July 18, 2019 at the age of 24 years old. Connor brought a smile to the face of anyone who came in contact with him. Whether you were shining a flashlight under a blanket, playing ring-around-the-rosy, dragging around a jump rope, playing in a tent or just enjoying a coke and fries, it was the simple things in life that brought him the most joy. It is our sincere hope that through his passing, you can take time to enjoy the simple things in life in his memory, as he is no longer bound by his limitations and is dancing with the Lord. He is survived by his loving parents, Jimmy Jarreau Jr and Pamela LeBlanc Jarreau; siblings Allison, Caleb and wife Alexa, and Seth Jarreau; grandparents, Gerald and Reba LeBlanc, and Jimmy and Loretta Jarreau. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Barbara Templet LeBlanc Johnson, and cousin Lacee Rae LeBlanc. Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 9am until a Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11am. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ronnie LeBlanc, Tyler Roy, Kolby Blanchard, Caleb Jarreau, Reed Dupuy, Owen Dupuy, Seth Jarreau, and Jared Amedee. Honorary pallbearer will be Dane Amedee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connor's honor to the Organization for Autism Research (OAR). To share your condolences with the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales will be handling the services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 19 to July 22, 2019