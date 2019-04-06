Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Connor a beloved son and baby brother; he passed away peacefully with his family on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 4 months old. He was a resident and native of Houma, La. Visiting will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 57805 Main St. Plaquemine, La 70764 on Tuesday, April 9. 2019 from 12pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 2pm. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine, La. He is survived by his parents, Ron, II and Melanie Brown; siblings, Carter and Caroline Brown; grandparents, Ronny and Lisa Brown, Ronald Hebert; great grandparents, Theresa Hebert, Jules and Aline Thibodeaux; uncle, Brennan Hebert; godparents, April Spillman and Aubin Hebert; and beloved dog, Layla. Preceded in death by his great grandparents, Colvin Joseph Hebert, Sr, Richard and Betty Bolotte and William and Myra Brown. Pallbearers will be Carter Brown, Ronald Hebert and Aubin Hebert. Our family will always cherish our short but valuable time spent with Our Little Heart Warrior. He was truly a child of God who taught us more about our love and faith. Connor will forever be our Angel Baby. Special thanks to the Ochsner Cardiology Group and CVICU Staff for their loving care and support.

